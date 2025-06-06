Marlins at Rays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 6

Its Friday, June 6 and the Marlins (23-37) are in Tampa to open a series against their instate rival, the Rays (33-29).

Edward Cabrera is slated to take the mound for Miami against Zack Littell for Tampa Bay.

The Marlins limp into town. They had the day off yesterday after being swept by the lowly Colorado Rockies the previous three. It was Colorado’s first three-game series sweep since May of 2024. The Rays, on the other hand, welcome Miami to George Steinbrenner Field following a sweep of the Texas Rangers. They closed out the series yesterday with a 4-3 win. Tampa scored three in the ninth for the come from behind win.

Lets dive into the series opener and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Rays

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, FDSNSUN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Marlins at the Rays

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Marlins (+143), Rays (-170)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Rays

Pitching matchup for June 6, 2025: Edward Cabrera vs. Zack Littell

Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-1, 4.14 ERA)

Last outing: 5/31 vs. San Francisco - 5.2IP, 0ER, 6H, 3BB, 5Ks Rays: Zack Littell (5-5, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing: 5/31 at Houston - 9IP, 3ER, 10H, 1BB, 6Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Rays

The Rays have won 12 of their last 15 home games, while the Marlins have lost 7 of their last 9 overall

4 of the Rays’ last 5 home games with the Marlins have gone over the Total

Eric Wagaman is 3-17 (.176) over his last 5 games

is 3-17 (.176) over his last 5 games Junior Caminero is 7-19 (.368) over his last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Marlins and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Marlins and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: