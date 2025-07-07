Marlins at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 7

It’s Monday, July 7 and the Marlins (40-48) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (46-44). Janson Junk is slated to take the mound for Miami against Brady Singer for Cincinnati.

After going on a season-long eight-game winning streak, the Marlins are 2-3 in the past five games and coming off a series where they lost two out of three to the Brewers. However, Miami travels to Cincinnati where who they beat two out three times earlier this season.

For the Reds, they’ve dropped two straight series and the past two games losing by a combined 8-2 to the Phillies. Cincinnati is 2-4 over the last six games, but hosts the Marlins in a four-game series before a three-game set with the Rockies before entering the All-Star break, which is an ideal setup.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Odds for the Marlins at the Reds

Moneyline: Marlins (+117), Reds (-140)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Reds

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, FDSNOH

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Reds

Pitching matchup for July 7, 2025: Janson Junk vs. Brady Singer

Marlins: Janson Junk, (2-1, 3.62 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Reds: Brady Singer, (7-6, 4.37 ERA)

Last outing: 3.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Marlins and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Reds

Cincinnati is 9-8 when Singer pitches this season, including 0-3 in the past three

Miami is 4-4 this season when Junk pitches

The Reds have won 4 of their last 5 home games against National League teams

The Under is 30-19-3 in the Reds’ matchups against National League teams this season

The Marlins have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.63 units

