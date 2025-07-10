Mets at Orioles Game 2 Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for July 10

Its Thursday, July 10 and the Mets (53-40) take on the Orioles (41-50) Thursday evening in Game 2 of their doubleheader in Baltimore.

The series is now tied at one game apiece following Baltimore’s late rally for a 3-1 win. Gunner Henderson came off the bench and stroked a two-run pinch hit home run in the bottom of the eighth to propel the O’s to the win. David Peterson (7IP, 1ER) and Charlie Morton (6IP, 1ER) engaged in a pitchers’ duel until Henderson’s heroics.

New York has not yet announced their starter for Game 2 while Baltimore will send Tomoyuki Sugano to the bump.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Orioles

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Time: 5:05PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: SNY, MASN2

Odds for the Mets at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Mets (-116), Orioles (-104)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Orioles

Pitching matchup for July 10, 2025: TBA vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Mets: TBA Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano , (6-5, 4.44 ERA)

Last outing: 7/2 at Texas 4.2IP, 6ER, 10H, 1BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Orioles

The Mets are 4-2 in their last 6 games

6 of the Mets’ last 8 road games have gone over the Total

New York managed just 5 hits in Game 1 and Mark Vientos collected 2 of them

collected 2 of them Baltimore totalled just 6 hits in Game 1 and the only extra base hit was Gunner Henderson‘s blast



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Mets and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 10.0.

