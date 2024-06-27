MLB Futures Best Bets for MVP and CY Young: Judge, Ohtani, Glasnow, Burnes, and Skenes

Vaughn Dalzell shares four MLB futures bets to consider placing before the All-Star break.

Tyler Glasnow to win NL CY Young (+350)

Lately, the Dodgers Tyler Glasnow has been at his best on the mound going back-to-back games of 7.0 innings on 74 and 85 pitches with a 0.64 ERA and 19 strikeouts to one walk (.104 OBA).

Glasnow could have gone 8.0-plus innings or even tossed a complete game, but the Dodgers are limiting him because of his past with injuries. Those injuries have been the main reason why Glasnow has no Cy Young Awards to his name, but that will all change.

The former Pirates and Rays ace leads the league in strikeouts (135) and WHIP (0.87) with an 8-5 record, plus a 2.88 ERA. Glasnow went at least 5.0 innings in every start this season and 6.0 or more innings in 12 out of 16.

In June, Glasnow has 40 strikeouts to four walks over 26.0 innings and a .172 OBA. You can keep expecting an injury to happen, but this looks like the season Glasnow finally puts it all together. His 16 starts are five from his career-high of 21 from last season.

I played Glasnow at +350 odds to win NL CY Young and would go down to +200. We already have Glasnow at +600 odds for 1 unit as well.

Pick: Tyler Glasnow to win NL CY Young (1u)

Corbin Burnes to win AL CY Young (+300)

The Orioles are 1.0 game back of the Yankees in the AL East and Corbin Burnes has been a reason why with Baltimore claiming a win in five of his last six starts.

Burnes has been on fire outside his start at Houston, going 4-1 in the last five starts with a 1.85 ERA and .192 OBA. His control has been there with 28 strikeouts to seven walks and he’s getting run support with five or more runs in five of the last six games.

While Tarik Skubal (+185) has been the favorite and largest liability all season in this market, the Detroit Tigers likely will miss the postseason and Burnes will be the ace on a World Series contender that can jump the New York Yankees to win the AL East. It’s only a matter of time before Burnes is the favorite.

I grabbed Burnes at +300 odds and got him at +400 a little over a month ago. His odds will drop more and more, especially if he earns the win over the Rangers tonight (6/27).

Pick: Corbin Burnes to win AL CY Young (1u)

Aaron Judge to win AL MVP (-200)

I will keep this simple and sweet -- 30 home runs, 77 RBIS, and a .306 batting average -- not sure who can keep up with that.

Judge is on pace for his third 50-homer season and the sportsbooks list his home run total at 55.5 with the Over being juiced to -115 to -125. He could break his 63-home run season record and if so, he is a runaway for the AL MVP.

Judge totaled 37 homers in 106 games last year and already has 30 in 80 this season. The Yankees’ superstar is hitting .403 in June with 10 homers and 32 RBIs (1.493 OPS). Over the last 30 days, Judge leads the MLB in RBIs (38), homers (13), OPS (1.384), and SLG (690) with a .375 batting average (2nd).

The only player that competes in most of those categories is the next guy on this list. I played Judge at -200 to win AL MVP. I got Judge at +110 on June 11 right before he went to -110 and it’s looking like -300 by the All-Star Break.

Pick: Aaron Judge to win AL MVP (Risk 2u)

Shohei Ohtani to win NL MVP (-140)

Ohtani is having the best hitting-season of his career. Ohtani is on pace to set new career-highs in multiple categories this season, which is saying something.

His current career-highs of 46 homers, 103 runs, 160 hits, 100 RBIs, 30 doubles, 26 stolen bases, and hitting averages are all on their way to being broken or shattered.

He ranks top five across the MLB in hits (100, 3rd), homers (25, 3rd), RBIs (61), batting average (.322, 1st), OBP (.433, 2nd), SLG (.712), and OPS (1.045). His 16 stolen bases are tied for 13th, which is a surprise, his 21 doubles are tied for 9th, and 42 walks are good enough to be tied for 11th.

I grabbed Ohtani at -140 odds and got him at +370 on May 8 when he was third on the NL MVP list. This award is between Ohtani and Bryce Harper (+180). I like Ohtani’s odds as it’ll be a hard case against Ohtani having the best-hitting season of his career, especially if L.A. is the No. 1 seed or owner of the best record.

Pick: Shohei Ohtani to win NL MVP (Risk 2u)

0.25 unit Parlay #1 on FanDuel (+1350)

Aaron Judge to win AL MVP (-220)

Shohei Ohtani to win NL MVP (-140)

Corbin Burnes to win AL CY Young (+300)

Paul Skenes to win NL Rookie of the Year (-220)

0.25 unit Parlay #2 on FanDuel (+3708)

Aaron Judge to win AL MVP (-190)

Tyler Glasnow to win NL CY Young (+350)

Corbin Burnes to win AL CY Young (+300)

Paul Skenes to win NL Rookie of the Year (-220)

MLB Futures in my pocket

3u: Aaron Judge to win AL MVP (+110)

2u: Aaron Judge to win AL MVP (-200)

2u: Luis Gil to win AL ROY (+140)

2u: Hunter Greene Over 183.5 Strikeouts (-106)

2u: Jesus Luzardo Over 189.5 Strikeouts (-110)

2u: Shohei Ohtani to lead MLB in homer runs (+325)

2u: Shohei Ohtani to win NL MVP (-140)

1u: Shohei Ohtani to win NL MVP (+370)

1u: Tyler Glasnow to win NL CY Young (+600)

1u: Tyler Glasnow to win NL CY Young (+350)

1u: Corbin Burnes to win AL CY Young (+400)

1u: Corbin Burnes to win AL CY Young (+350)

1u: Elly De La Cruz to win NL MVP (+1500)

1u: Elly De La Cruz to lead MLB in triples (+750)

1u: Elly De La Cruz to lead MLB in stolen bases (+700)

1u: Elly De La Cruz to lead MLB in stolen bases (+200)

1u: Ronald Acuna Jr. to win NL MVP (+500)

1u: Julio Rodriguez to win AL MVP (+1000)

1u: Jesus Luzardo to lead MLB in strikeouts (+3000)

1u: Hunter Greene to lead MLB in Strikeouts (+1700)

1u: Rockies to have the worst record in MLB (+220)

0.5u: Paul Skenes to win NL ROY (+2300)

0.5u: Paul Skenes to win NL ROY (+1700)

0.25u: Elly De La Cruz to lead MLB in HRs (+6500)

0.25u: Skenes/Judge/Ohtani/Burnes Parlay (+1350)

0.25u: Skenes/Judge/Glasnow/Burnes Parlay (+3708)

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.