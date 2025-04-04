Cardinals at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 4

Friday afternoon, April 4 the Cardinals (4-2) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (2-4) in Game 1 of a weekend series.

Erick Fedde is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Walker Buehler for Boston.

Thursday the Sox doubled the Orioles in Baltimore, 8-4. Alex Bregman picked up three hits and drove in three to pace the attack. After going hitless in the first five games of the season, Rafael Devers now has three hits in the last two games.

Thursday was a travel day for the Cards who took two of three from the Angels to begin the week. Wednesday Ivan Herrera went yard three times as the Cardinals spanked the Angels 12-5.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Red Sox

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: FDS, NESN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Cardinals at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (+119), Red Sox (-140)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for April 4, 2025: Erick Fedde vs. Walker Buehler

Cardinals: Erick Fedde (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

Last outing: 3/29 vs. Twins - 6 IP, 1ER, 2H, 0BB, 2Ks Red Sox: Walker Buehler (0-1, 8.31 ERA)

Last outing: 3/29 at Texas - 4.1 IP, 4ER, 7H, 0BB, 3Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Red Sox

The Cardinals’ Game Totals have cashed to the OVER in 5 of their 6 games

Boston is 5-2 on the Run Line this season

Game Totals UNDER in Boston games have cashed in 5 of 7 games

A notorious slow starter when he was a member of the Astros, Alex Bregman is off to a solid start in Boston hitting at a .290 clip

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Cardinals and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Cardinals and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

