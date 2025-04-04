Dodgers at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 4

Two of baseball’s best meet Friday in Philadelphia when the LA Dodgers (8-0) begin a weekend series against the Phillies (4-1).

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Jesús Luzardo for Philadelphia

The Dodgers remained unbeaten thanks to a walk-off home run from Shohei Ohtani at home Wednesday in a 6-5 win over the Braves. The Phillies enter the series riding a three-game winning streak. They swept the Rockies and allowed just one run in each game.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Phillies

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: Spectrum SportsNet LA, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Dodgers (-140), Phillies (+119)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Phillies

Pitching matchup for April 4, 2025: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Jesús Luzardo

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto , (1-0, 2.70 ERA)

Last outing: 3/28 vs. Detroit - 5 IP, 2ER, 5H, 2BB, 10Ks Phillies: Jesús Luzardo (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 3/29 at Washington - 5 IP, 2ER, 5H, 2BB, 11Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Phillies

The Dodgers are 6-2 on the Run Line this season

The Phillies are 5-1 on the Run Line this season

Trea Turner had 3 hits for the Phillies in Wednesday’s win

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Dodgers and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Dodgers and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia Phillies +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

