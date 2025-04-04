Padres at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 4

Friday, April 4 the Padres (7-0) put their unblemished record on the line in the Windy City against the Chicago Cubs (5-4). It is Game 1 of a weekend series between the clubs.

Randy Vásquez is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Shota Imanaga for Chicago.

The Cubs are back at Wrigley following a three-game smackdown of the Athletics in Sacramento. Chicago outscored the Athletics 35-9 in the series. Wednesday, Seiya Suzuki homered twice and drove in five runs to power the Cubs to a 10-2 win.

San Diego is one of two remaining unbeaten teams in baseball. The Padres swept the Guardians earlier this week. Jackson Merrill picked up two hits and a couple of RBIs in Wednesday’s 5-2 win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Cubs

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 2:20PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: Padres.TV, Marquee

Odds for the Padres at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Padres (+140), Cubs (-165)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 6.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Cubs

Pitching matchup for April 4, 2025: Randy Vásquez vs. Shota Imanaga

Padres: Randy Vásquez (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 3/29 vs. Braves - 6 IP, 0ER, 4H, 4BB, 3Ks Cubs: Shota Imanaga (1-0, 0.82 ERA)

Last outing: 3/29 at DBacks - 7 IP, 1ER, 3H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Cubs

Thanks to a series in Sacramento, the Cubs run differential is +14 for the season

Padres’ pitchers have allowed a mere 11 runs in 7 games

San Diego has thrown three shutouts already this season

San Diego is 6-1 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Padres and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Padres and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 6.5.

