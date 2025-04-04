White Sox at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 4

Friday, April 4 the Chicago White Sox (2-4) are scheduled to be in Motown to take on the Tigers (2-4) in Game 1 of their weekend series.

Jonathan Cannon is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Jack Flaherty for Detroit

The White Sox lost two of three earlier this week to the Minnesota Twins. Harrison Bader and Byron Buxton smacked home runs off Chicago hurlers as the Twin rolled the Pale Sox 6-1 in their series finale.

Detroit lost Wednesday to the Mariners but did take two of the three games in that series. Tarik Skubal is off to an 0-2 start and holds a 5.91 ERA through two starts for the Tigers.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch White Sox at Tigers

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: Chicago Sports Net, FDS

Odds for the White Sox at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: White Sox (+200), Tigers (-250)

Spread: Tigers -1.5 (-110)

Total: 7 runs

Probable starting pitchers for White Sox at Tigers

Pitching matchup for April 4, 2025: Jonathan Cannon vs. Jack Flaherty

White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 3/29 vs. Angels - 5 IP, 0ER, 4H, 3BB, 5Ks Tigers: Jack Flaherty , (0-0, 3.18 ERA)

Last outing: 3/28 at Dodgers - 5.2 IP, 2ER, 3H, 2BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox at Tigers

The White Sox are 4-2 on the Run Line this season

The Tigers are 3-3 on the Run Line this season

The White Sox are the only team in the AL Central with a positive run differential (+4) at this point in the season

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the White Sox and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the White Sox and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 7.

