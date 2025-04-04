Yankees at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 4

The Yankees (4-2) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (2-5) Friday in Game 1 of their weekend series.

Max Fried is slated to take the mound for New York against Mitch Keller for Pittsburgh

Thursday night Aaron Judge cracked his fifth home run of the season to lead New York to a 9-7 win over the Diamondbacks and snap a two-game losing streak in the process.

After scoring one run in the first two games of their series against Tampa, the Bucs got the offense going somewhat and they salvaged the final game of the three-game set, winning 4-2. Oneil Cruz went deep and drove in a pair of runs for the Pirates.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Pirates

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 4:12PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: YES, SNP 360

Odds for the Yankees at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-152), Pirates (+128)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Pirates

Pitching matchup for April 4, 2025: Max Fried vs. Mitch Keller

Yankees: Max Fried (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing: 3/29 vs. Milwaukee - 4.2 IP, 2ER, 7H, 2BB, 4Ks Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

Last outing: 3/28 at Miami - 6 IP, 1ER, 5H, 1BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Pirates

Aaron Judge is hitting .417 with 5 HRs, 15 RBIs and he has scored 11 runs

is hitting .417 with 5 HRs, 15 RBIs and he has scored 11 runs Anthony Volpe got his first hit of the season that was not a home run Thursday against Arizona

got his first hit of the season that was not a home run Thursday against Arizona Pittsburgh is just 2-5 on the Run Line this season

Pittsburgh Game Totals have cashed to the UNDER in 5 of their 7 games

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Yankees and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Yankees -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

