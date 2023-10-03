 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_usccolhl_230930.jpg
Week 6 College Football Early Line Movement and Market Analysis
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP
Report: Father says Schauffele almost lost Ryder Cup spot in dispute
Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Shilese Jones backs up dream year at world gymnastics championships

Top Clips

nbc_big10_filmbreakdown_mich_231002.jpg
Analyzing WR Wilson’s ‘explosive acceleration’
nbc_golf_blessingscollegiateRd1_231002.jpg
Highlights: Blessings Collegiate Invitational, R1
nbc_bfa_wilson_231002.jpg
Wilson’s play a ‘moral victory’ in Jets’ loss?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB Wild Card Best Bets for Game 1: Blue Jays vs Twins and Rays vs Rangers

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published October 3, 2023 05:07 AM
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 26: Kevin Gausman #34 of Toronto Blue Jays gestures in the dugout before playing the New York Yankees in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on September 26, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s backing the Toronto Blue Jays ace, Kevin Gausman against the Minnesota Twins, plus who wins Game 1 between the Rays and Rangers.

Kevin Gausman O/U 15.5 Outs vs. Twins

The Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins meet for Game 1 and the pitching duel is Kevin Gausman versus Pablo Lopez.

Gausman has started two career playoff games and went 5.1 (16 outs) and 5.2 innings (17 outs) versus the Giants in 2021 and Mariners in 2022.

The Blue Jays ace recorded seven strikeouts in each career postseason start, walked four, and allowed four earned runs in each (8 total) on nine combined hits. I think this will be his best playoff start versus a swing-and-miss squad like Minnesota.

The Minnesota Twins totaled the most strikeouts on the season (,1654), the 21st-ranked batting average (.243), but the 10th-most RBIs (745). The Twins can score runs in bunches due to power hitters, but the majority of the team will swing and miss.

If Gausman stays under two earned runs, he should go 15-plus outs or five-plus innings of work. Most models I use project him between 16-17 outs for this Wild Card meeting.

In his career, Gausman has owns 106 plate appearances against current Twins’ hitters for a 30.2 K%, .239 OBA, and 32 strikeouts to 10 walks. Only Michael Taylor, Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, Donovan Solano, and Christian Vasquez are the only hitters to see Gausman 10 or more times.

I played Gausman Over 15.5 Outs at -125 odds and would go to 16.5 at +100 for a 0.5 unit.

Pick: Kevin Gausman Over 15.5 Outs (Risk 1u)

Rangers (+125) at Rays (-150): O/U 7.5

The pitching duel is Tyler Glasnow versus Jordan Montgomery, which benefits the Rays.

Montgomery is an LHP and owns 83 plate appearances versus Tampa for a .264 OBA, 15.7 K%, and a 12% walk percentage. For Glasnow, in a smaller sample size, the Rays’ pitcher has 44 plate appearances against Texas for a .189 OBA (7 hits), a 29.5 K%, and not one Ranger facing him 10-plus times.

In Glasnow’s postseason career, he made nine starts since 2019 and went 5.0 or more innings five times.

In 2022, Glasnow allowed zero earned runs against Cleveland in the postseason and that was the second-ever postseason start with zero earned runs. Tampa Bay also has a healthier bullpen, which will come in handy.

Texas has one of the most explosive offenses but historically has struggled against Glasnow. I will side with the home team and back the Rays on the ML at -150 odds.

Pick: Rays ML (Risk 1u)

