Nationals at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 27

Its Friday, June 27 and the Nationals (33-48) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (40-40). Jake Irvin is slated to take the mound for Washington against José Soriano for Los Angeles.

The Angels have won the last three games as they enter this new series and seven of the past 10. For the Nationals, they are 1-3 in the previous four outings and 3-15 in the past 18.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Angels

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 9:38PM EST

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: MASN, FDSNW

Odds for the Nationals at the Angels

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Nationals (+138), Angels (-164)

Spread: Angels -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Angels

Pitching matchup for June 27, 2025: Jake Irvin vs. José Soriano

Nationals: Jake Irvin, (6-3, 4.18 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Angels: José Soriano, (5-5, 3.39 ERA)

Last outing: 6.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Nationals and the Angels:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Angels on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Angels

The Angels have won their last 3 home games against teams with worse records

The Nationals have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.21 units

The Angels have won three straight and four of the last five with Soriano pitching

