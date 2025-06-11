Nationals at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 11

Its Wednesday, June 11 and the Nationals (30-36) are in Queens to take on the Mets (43-24).

Jake Irvin is slated to take the mound for Washington against David Peterson for New York.

Jeff McNeil drove in the winning run in the bottom of the tenth inning last night to secure a 5-4 win for New York. Juan Soto homered and drove in a pair of runs as his bat continues to heat up for the Mets.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Mets

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: MASN, SNY

Odds for the Nationals at the Mets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Nationals (+205), Mets (-254)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Mets

Pitching matchup for June 11, 2025: Jake Irvin vs. David Peterson

Nationals: Jake Irvin (5-2, 4.02 ERA)

Last outing: 6/5 vs. Cubs - 5IP, 3ER, 8H, 2BB, 3Ks Mets: David Peterson (4-2, 2.80 ERA)

Last outing: 6/5 at Dodgers - 7IP, 3ER, 7H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Mets

The Mets have won 16 of their last 19 home games against NL East opponents

The Nationals’ last 3 games at Citi Field have gone over the Total

The Mets have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.16 units

Juan Soto is now 8-15 (.533) over his last 4 games

is now 8-15 (.533) over his last 4 games Brett Baty is 4-30 (.133) in June

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

