Orioles at Phillies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4

Its Monday, August 4 and the Orioles (51-61) are in Philadelphia to begin a series against the Phillies (63-48).

Cade Povich is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Jesús Luzardo for Philadelphia.

The Phillies took two of three over the weekend against the American League Central-leading Detroit Tigers. Last night they won, 2-0, thanks in large part to Kyle Schwarber’s 38th home run and eight innings of five-hit ball from Cristopher Sanchez.

Baltimore lost two of three over the weekend to the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Chicago won 5-3 Sunday afternoon. Justin Turner went yard in the bottom of the ninth against Keegan Akin to provide the difference.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Phillies

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MASN, NBCSP

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Orioles at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+176), Phillies (-210)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Phillies

Pitching matchup for August 4, 2025: Cade Povich vs. Jesús Luzardo

Orioles: Cade Povich (2-5, 5.15 ERA)

Last outing: June 15 vs. Angels - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Phillies: Jesús Luzardo (9-5, 4.31 ERA)

Last outing: July 29 at White Sox - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts



vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Phillies

The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 home games against the Orioles

In the Orioles’ last 5 road games the Under is 4-0-1

The Orioles have covered in 4 of their last 5 on the road, profiting 1.57 units

Kyle Schwarber was 3-11 against Detroit over the weekend

was 3-11 against Detroit over the weekend Nick Castellanos has hit safely in 4 straight games (5-14)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Orioles and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: