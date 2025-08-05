Its Tuesday, August 5 and the Orioles (51-62) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (64-48).

Dean Kremer is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Taijuan Walker for Philadelphia.

The Phils pounded the O’s, 13-3, last night. Who else but Kyle Schwarber led the assault on Baltimore with a pair of home runs and six RBIs. Jesus Luzardo and a couple of relievers combined to strike out 13 Orioles and limit them to five hits.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Phillies

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MASN, NBCSP

Odds for the Orioles at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+122), Phillies (-147)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Phillies

Pitching matchup for August 5, 2025: Dean Kremer vs. Taijuan Walker

Orioles: Dean Kremer (8-7, 4.27 ERA)

Last outing: July 30 vs. Toronto - 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-5, 3.82 ERA)

Last outing: July 30 at White Sox - 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Phillies

Taijuan Walker has won 4 of his last 5 games against the Orioles

has won 4 of his last 5 games against the Orioles The Over has cashed in the Phillies’ last 3 games with Taijuan Walker on the bump

on the bump Kyle Schwarber is making a run at the NL MVP with 6 hits in 16 ABs in August including 3 HRs (40 for the season) and 8 RBIs (94 for the season)

is making a run at the NL MVP with 6 hits in 16 ABs in August including 3 HRs (40 for the season) and 8 RBIs (94 for the season) Trea Turner is 1-21 over his last 5 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

