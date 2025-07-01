Orioles at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 1

It’s Tuesday, July 1 and the Orioles (37-47) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (41-44). Brandon Young is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Jacob deGrom for Texas.

The Orioles picked up the win in game one of the series 10-6. That win snapped a two-game losing streak against the Rangers. It was a game where Gunnar Henderson went 2-5 with a home run and four RBI.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Rangers

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+, MASN, MASN+

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Orioles at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+165), Rangers (-200)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Rangers

Pitching matchup for July 1, 2025: Brandon Young vs. Jacob deGrom

Orioles: Brandon Young, (0-2, 7.11 ERA)

Last outing (Texas Rangers, 6/25): 4.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Rangers : Jacob deGrom, (8-2, 2.08 ERA)

Last outing (Baltimore Orioles, 6/25): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries, and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions, and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Rangers

Betting the Rangers on the Money Line is up 1.86 units when Jacob deGrom starts at home on the mound

In his last 5 starts on the mound the Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom has an ERA of 1.79

The Rangers have covered in 5 of their last 7 games with Jacob deGrom on the mound

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Orioles and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: