Padres at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 21

Its Wednesday, May 21 and the Padres (27-19) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (23-24). Randy Vásquez is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Kevin Gausman for Toronto.

The Padres are 4-6 in their last 10 games and third in the stacked NL West. After dropping game one of the series, the Padres have lost four straight games.

The Blue Jays have fared better recently. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games and just 0.5 games behind the Red Sox in the AL East.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Blue Jays

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: SN1, Padres.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Padres at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Padres (+126), Blue Jays (-148)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for May 21, 2025: Randy Vásquez vs. Kevin Gausman

Padres: Randy Vásquez , (3-3, 3.45 ERA)

Last outing (Los Angeles Angels, 5/14): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman , (3-4, 4.59 ERA)

Last outing (Tampa Bay Rays, 5/15): 5.2 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Blue Jays

After winning the series opener, the Padres have a 6-3 record in game 2 this season

With Kevin Gausman as starting pitcher 16 of the Blue Jays’ last 20 home games have gone over the Total

It has been 4 games since the Padres last covered the Run Line

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Padres and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: