Padres at Cubs Wild Card Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Dylan Cease and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and Manny Machado broke the game open with a two-run fifth inning home run and San Diego won Game 2 of their Wild Card series 3-0 to even their series with the Cubs at a game apiece. The top three hitters in the Padres’ batting order went a combined 4-11 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

San Diego’s win sets the stage for a decisive Game 3 Thursday. Yu Darvish takes the ball for the Padres and will be opposed by Jameson Taillon of the Cubs. The winner moves on to the Divisional Round against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Game 3 at Wrigley Field. Lets take a deeper dive into it and seek out a few angles to attack as bettors.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Cubs

Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Time: 5:08PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Odds for the Padres at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Padres (-105), Cubs (-116)

Spread: Padres 1.5 (+164)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Cubs

Pitching matchup for October 2, 2025: Yu Darvish vs. Jameson Taillon

Padres: Yu Darvish (5-5, 5.38 ERA)

Darvish has started 13 postseason games and amassed a record of 5-7 with a 3.77 ERA Cubs: Jameson Taillon (11-7, 3.68 ERA)

Taillon’s postseason experience is 4.1 scoreless innings over 2 appearances in 2022 with the Yankees

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Cubs

Both games of this series have cashed the Game Total UNDER

The Cubs are 1-1 on the Run Line in this series as are the Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. is 1-8 in the series

is 1-8 in the series Manny Machado is 1-7 in the series

is 1-7 in the series Kyle Tucker is 1-7 in the series

is 1-7 in the series Pete Crow-Armstrong is 0-6 in the series

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 3 between the Padres and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s Game 3 between the Padres and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.



