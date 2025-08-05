Padres at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 5

It’s Tuesday, August 5 and the Padres (62-51) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (54-59). Yu Darvish is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Ryne Nelson for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks won the opener, 6-2, behind an early lead where they never had to look back. Arizona are now winners of three consecutive games, while the Padres dropped two of the previous three that followed six straight wins.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Diamondbacks

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: SDPA, ARID, MLBN

Odds for the Padres at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Padres (-136), Diamondbacks (+115)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for August 5, 2025: Yu Darvish vs. Ryne Nelson

Padres: Yu Darvish, (1-3, 6.47 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson, (6-3, 3.20 ERA)

Last outing: 1.69 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Padres and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Diamondbacks

Arizona is 3-0 in the last three games

Arizona is 5-3 versus San Diego this season

The Diamondbacks have lost 12 of their last 20 games

6 of the Diamondbacks’ last 8 matchups against National League teams have gone under the Total

The Diamondbacks have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games

