Padres at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 5

It’s Thursday, June 5 and the Padres (35-25) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (34-28). Dylan Cease is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Robbie Ray for San Francisco.

The Padres had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 6-5 loss to the Giants yesterday. San Diego took the first meeting, so this will be the rubber match between the two featuring two of the best pitchers they have to offer.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Giants

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Time: 3:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: SDPA, NBCSBA

Odds for the Padres at the Giants

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Padres (+106), Giants (-126)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Giants

Pitching matchup for June 5, 2025: Dylan Cease vs. Robbie Ray

Padres: Dylan Cease, (1-4, 4.67 ERA)

Last outing: 4.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 6 Strikeouts Giants: Robbie Ray, (7-1, 2.43 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Padres and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Giants

The Giants have won 12 of their last 20 home games

The Under is 4-1 in the Giants’ last 5 games

The Giants are 10-2 in Ray’s 12 starts, but 1-2 in the last three games

