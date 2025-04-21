Padres at Tigers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 21

Its Monday, April 21 and the Padres (16-6) are in Detroit to begin a series against the Tigers (13-9).

Randy Vásquez is slated to start for San Diego while Keider Montero gets the ball for Detroit.

The Padres salvaged their series against the Astros with a win last night in Houston. Fernando Tatis, Jr. smashed his eighth home run of the season to provide the difference in a 3-2 San Diego win.

Detroit lost yesterday but did take three of four from Kansas City. Yesterday, the Royals escaped Comerica Park with a 4-3 win in ten innings thanks to a Bobby Witt, Jr. sacrifice fly.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Tigers

Date: Monday, April 21, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: SDPA, FDSNDTX, FS1

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Padres at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Padres (+111), Tigers (-130)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Tigers

Pitching matchup for April 21, 2025: Randy Vásquez vs. Keider Montero

Padres: Randy Vásquez (1-1, 1.74 ERA)

Last outing: 4/15 vs. Cubs - 5IP, 1ER, 7H, 2BB, 2Ks Tigers: Keider Montero (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Last outing: 4/16 at Milwaukee - 5IP, 5ER, 8H, 1BB, 8Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Tigers

The Padres are 4-5 on the road this season

Fernando Tatis, Jr. is riding a 9-game hitting streak during which he is batting .351 (13-37).

is riding a 9-game hitting streak during which he is batting .351 (13-37). The Under is 12-9-1 in Padres’ games this season

The Tigers are up 3.45 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Comerica Park

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Padres and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: