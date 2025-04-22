Padres at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 22

Its Tuesday, April 22 and the Padres (16-7) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (14-9). Nick Pivetta is slated to take the mound for San Diego against Jack Flaherty for Detroit.

The Tigers won game one of the series yesterday 6-4. Keider Montero started on the mound for the Tigers. He pitched 4.1 innings, giving up five hits, walking four batters, and striking out three, with just three runs earned.

Flaherty is looking to bounce back from a rough performance last time out when he went up against the Brewers. He only made it through 4.2 innings and picked up the loss.

Pivetta is looking to make it three wins in a row against the Tigers tonight and four on the season.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Tigers

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Comerica Park

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, Padres.TV

Odds for the Padres at the Tigers

Moneyline: Padres (-105), Tigers (-115)

Spread: Tigers 1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Tigers

Pitching matchup for April 22, 2025: Nick Pivetta vs. Jack Flaherty

Padres: Nick Pivetta, (3-1, 1.57 ERA)

Last outing (4/16): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Tigers: Jack Flaherty, (1-1, 2.53 ERA)

Last outing (4/15): 4.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Tigers

The Padres have won 5 of 7 games following a defeat



The Tigers are showing a profit of 4.24 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Comerica Park

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Padres and the Tigers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

