Phillies at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 9

It’s Wednesday, July 9 and the Phillies (53-39) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (51-42). Jesús Luzardo is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Justin Verlander for San Francisco.

The Giants took the second game of this series, 4-3, in the most dramatic fashion possible — a little-league walk-off home run in the ninth inning courtesy of Patrick Bailey — the catcher!

San Francisco looks for the sweep and their fifth straight win (6-1 in the last seven). Verlander is looking for his first win of the season (0-6 in 14 starts) and this could be a good time to earn that with the Giants’ momentum riding high.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Giants

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Time: 3:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, NBCSBA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Phillies at the Giants

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Phillies (-136), Giants (+114)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Giants

Pitching matchup for July 9, 2025: Jesús Luzardo vs. Justin Verlander

Phillies: Jesús Luzardo, (7-5, 4.44 ERA)

Last outing: 2.0 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Giants: Justin Verlander, (0-6, 4.84 ERA)

Last outing: 3.0 Innings Pitched, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes a sprinkle on Justin Verlander to get a win over his next few starts:

“After 14 starts and a 0-6 record, Justin Verlander looks ready to call it quits after this season. However, you know the potential Hall of Famer will earn a win or two with the Giants before season’s end. At +250 odds or better, I would look at Verlander today and in his next few starts to record a win.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Phillies and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Giants

The Giants are 6-1 in the last seven games

The Giants are 4-10 in Verlander’s starts and lost four straight

The Phillies are 10-8 in Luzardo’s 18 starts this season

The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 series

Each of the Giants’ last 4 home games against the Phillies have stayed under the Total

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: