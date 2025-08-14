Phillies at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 14

It’s Thursday, August 14 and the Phillies (69-51) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (48-72). Jesús Luzardo is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Brad Lord for Washington.

The Phillies enter off two consecutive losses to the Reds where they were outscored 14-1. Philly will travel to DC and take on the the Nationals who got back in the winning column with an 8-7 victory over the Royals courtesy of a top of the ninth RBI single.

Washington is 4-10 over the last 14 games, but a 3-2 record in the last five. Philadelphia hasn’t had a three-game losing streak since June 24-26 and followed up the last two two-game losing streaks with 13 and three-run victories.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Nationals

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, MASN

Odds for the Phillies at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Phillies (-211), Nationals (+174)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Nationals

Pitching matchup for August 14, 2025: Jesús Luzardo vs. Brad Lord

Phillies: Jesús Luzardo, (11-5, 4.20 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Nationals: Brad Lord, (3-6, 3.28 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Phillies and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Nationals

Washington is 3-2 in the last 5 games

Washington is 4-10 in the past 14 games

Philadelphia is 0-2 in the last 2 games

Philadelphia is 4-2 in the past 6 games

The Phillies have won 7 of their last 10 games

The Under is 4-1 in the Phillies’ last 5 matchups against National League teams

The Phillies have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.50 units

