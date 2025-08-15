Phillies at Nationals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 15

It’s Friday, August 15 and the Phillies (69-52) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (49-72). Zack Wheeler is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against MacKenzie Gore for Washington.

The Nationals opened the series with a 3-2 victory which gave Washington back-to-back wins and a 4-2 mark over the past six games. The Phillies, on the other hand are riding a three-game losing streak, which follows up a four-game winning streak.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Nationals

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, MASN

Odds for the Phillies at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Phillies (-175), Nationals (+146)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Nationals

Pitching matchup for August 15, 2025: Zack Wheeler vs. MacKenzie Gore

Phillies: Zack Wheeler, (10-5, 2.68 ERA)

Last outing: 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Nationals: MacKenzie Gore, (5-12, 4.09 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Phillies and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Nationals

Philadelphia is 0-3 in the last 3 games

Philadelphia is 7-4 in the last 11 games

Washington is 4-2 in the last 6 games

The Phillies have won 30 of 50 games following a defeat

The Under is 4-1 in the Phillies’ last 5 matchups against NL East teams

The Phillies have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight games

