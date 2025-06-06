Phillies at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 6

It’s Friday, June 6 and the Phillies (37-25) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (23-40). Joe Ross is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Bailey Falter for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are 1-3 over their last four games and coming off a series loss to the Astros. However, Pittsburgh has won four of the last five with Falter pitching. The Phillies are 1-6 in the past seven games and lost the past two series ahead of the Keystone State rivalry.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Pirates

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, SNP

Odds for the Phillies at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Phillies (-143), Pirates (+121)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Pirates

Pitching matchup for June 6, 2025: Joe Ross vs. Bailey Falter

Phillies: Joe Ross, (2-1, 4.35 ERA)

Last outing: 1.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 1 Strikeout Pirates: Bailey Falter, (4-3, 3.14 ERA)

Last outing: 6.1 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 1 Strikeout

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Phillies and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Pirates

The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

The Under is 68-52-5 for the Pirates’ and the Phillies’ games combined this season

The Pirates have failed to cover in their last 4 games against the Phillies

Oneil Cruz leads the MLB in stolen bases with 22

