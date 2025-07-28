Phillies at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 28

Its Monday, July 28 and the Phillies (60-45) are in Chicago to open a series against the White Sox (38-68).

Cristopher Sánchez is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Davis Martin for Chicago.

The Phillies took two of three over the weekend in the Bronx against the Yankees although they did lose yesterday, 4-3. Bryce Harper and co. outscored New York 24-13 over the course of the three games. Sunday’s loss dropped the Phils 1.5 games behind the Mets in the National League East.

The White Sox lost two of three to the Cubs over the weekend. After winning the series opener Friday, 12-5, the Sox stumbled Saturday and Sunday to rack up an AL-leading 67th and 68th losses of the campaign. They trail the Tigers by 22.5 games in the American League Central.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at White Sox

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, CHSN

Odds for the Phillies at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-219), White Sox (+180)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at White Sox

Pitching matchup for July 28, 2025: Cristopher Sánchez vs. Davis Martin

Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (9-2, 2.40 ERA)

Last outing: July 22 vs. Boston - 1.00 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 12 Strikeouts White Sox: Davis Martin (2-8, 3.89 ERA)

Last outing: July 22 at Tampa Bay - 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at White Sox

The Phillies 3-game road winning streak was snapped Sunday

Andrew Benintendi was 2-4 and drove in 4 runs in Sunday’s loss and is now 18-70 (.257) in July

was 2-4 and drove in 4 runs in Sunday’s loss and is now 18-70 (.257) in July J.T. Realmuto has recorded at least one hit in all but two games in July (27-71) to raise his average for the season to .271.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Phillies and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

