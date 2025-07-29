Phillies at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 29

Its Tuesday, July 29 and the Phillies (60-46) are in Chicago as their series against the White Sox (39-68) continues.

Jesús Luzardo is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against Jonathan Cannon for Chicago.

The series opener last night went to the Sox, 6-2. Chicago scored a couple of runs in the third, fourth, and eighth innings. That was more than enough support for Davis Martin to earn his third win of the season.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at White Sox

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, CHSN

Odds for the Phillies at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-206), White Sox (+171)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at White Sox

Pitching matchup for July 29, 2025: Jesús Luzardo vs. Jonathan Cannon

Phillies: Jesús Luzardo (8-5, 4.58 ERA)

Last outing: July 23 vs. Boston - 10.80 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts White Sox: Jonathan Cannon (4-7, 4.48 ERA)

Last outing: July 23 at Tampa Bay - 10.39 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 9 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at White Sox

The Phillies have won four of the last five games between these clubs

Chicago’s Jonathan Cannon allowed five earned runs in 4.1 innings in his last start, against the Rays

allowed five earned runs in 4.1 innings in his last start, against the Rays Philadelphia starter Jesus Luzardo has a 7.23 ERA through four starts in July

has a 7.23 ERA through four starts in July Kyle Schwarber has 11 home runs in July

has 11 home runs in July Trea Turner is 0-8 his last two games after a blistering previous four games that saw him pick up 10 hits in 20 ABs

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Phillies and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

