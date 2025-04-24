Pirates at Angels prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 24

It’s Thursday, April 24 and the Pirates (10-15) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (11-12). Carmen Mlodzinski is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Tyler Anderson for Los Angeles.

Oneil Cruz hit a 363-foot moonshot of a homerun last night in the Pirates’ 3-0 win over the Angels, and now the Buccos go for the 3-0 series sweep over the Halos. The Pirates have outscored the Angels, 12-3 in two games so far.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Angels

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 9:29 PM EST

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSW, SportsNet Pittsburgh

Odds for the Pirates at the Angels

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Pirates (+124), Angels (-147)

Spread: Angels -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Pirates at Angels

Pitching matchup for April 24, 2025: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Tyler Anderson

Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski, (1-3, 7.41 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts Angels: Tyler Anderson, (2-0, 2.08 ERA)

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Mike Trout to go Over 0.5 bases:

“In this series, Mike Trout has yet to get a hit and he’s now hitless in three straight and five of the past six. This could be a mini-slump, but Thursday night’s game is a good chance to snap that. While he’s never faced Carmen Mlodzinski, he is a RHP who’s been hit a lot. In four starts, Mlodzinski allowed 26 hits over 17.0 innings, 14 earned runs, and 8 walks to 14 strikeouts. All eight of Trout’s homers have come off RHP this season and 12 of his 14 hits, so I don’t hate Trout to go yard for +360 or better but think he gets at least one hit or one base tonight.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Pirates and the Angels:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Angels

The Pirates have won their last 3 games against teams with losing records

With Tyler Anderson starting the Under has cashed in the Angels’ last 3 home games

With Tyler Anderson as the starter, the Angels have covered 4 straight games

