Pirates at Cardinals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 28

Its Thursday, August 28 and the Pirates (59-75) are in St. Louis looking to take a third game in their four-game series against the Cardinals (65-69).

Braxton Ashcraft is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Miles Mikolas for St. Louis.

The Bucs were held to three hits last night but squeaked two runs across the plate and that was enough for a 2-1 win. Rookie Bubba Chandler won his first career game allowing just one hit in four scoreless innings. Sonny Gray was the hard-luck loser allowing just the two runs - one earned run - over seven innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Cardinals

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Time: 2:15PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: SNP, FDSNMW

Odds for the Pirates at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Pirates (+108), Cardinals (-129)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for August 28, 2025: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Miles Mikolas

Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (4-2, 2.70 ERA)

Last outing: August 22 vs. Colorado - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (6-10, 5.17 ERA)

Last outing: August 22 at Tampa Bay - 13.50 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 10 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Cardinals

In his last 5 starts Miles Mikolas has an ERA of 6.43

has an ERA of 6.43 The Pirates have covered in their last 3 games against the Cardinals

The Pirates are 4-1 in their last 5 games

Miles Mikolas has struck out just one hitter in three of his last four starts...and just three in the other start

has struck out just one hitter in three of his last four starts...and just three in the other start Bryan Reynolds is 4-13 (.308) in this series

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Pirates and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

