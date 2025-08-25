Pirates at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 25

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 11 Budds Creek Jett Lawrence Hunter Lawrence.JPG
Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Budds Creek: Jett and Hunter Lawrence split motos
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Markus Rooth, Olympic decathlon gold medalist, to miss World Championships due to injury
Cooper Lutkenhaus
Cooper Lutkenhaus, 16-year-old track phenom, turns pro

Top Clips

nbc_csu_cowboys_250825.jpg
Win total predictions for 2025: Cowboys
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250825.jpg
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
nbc_csu_eagleswin_250825.jpg
Win total predictions for 2025: Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 11 Budds Creek Jett Lawrence Hunter Lawrence.JPG
Motocross 2025 450 results, highlights, finish at Budds Creek: Jett and Hunter Lawrence split motos
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Markus Rooth, Olympic decathlon gold medalist, to miss World Championships due to injury
Cooper Lutkenhaus
Cooper Lutkenhaus, 16-year-old track phenom, turns pro

Top Clips

nbc_csu_cowboys_250825.jpg
Win total predictions for 2025: Cowboys
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250825.jpg
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
nbc_csu_eagleswin_250825.jpg
Win total predictions for 2025: Eagles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Pirates at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 25

  
Published August 25, 2025 12:46 PM

It’s Monday, August 25 and the Pirates (57-74) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (64-67). Johan Oviedo is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Michael McGreevy for St. Louis.

The Pirates are streaking with four consecutive wins and a series sweep over the Rockies. On the other hand, the Cardinals are 1-3 in the past four and lost two straight games entering this contest.

The Pirates owns the season series 5-4 and swept the Cardinals in Pittsburgh of their previous meeting. The Pirates won all three and held the Cardinals scoreless over the three-game series (7-0, 1-0, 5-0).

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Cardinals

  • Date: Monday, August 25, 2025
  • Time: 7:45PM EST
  • Site: Busch Stadium
  • City: St. Louis, MO
  • Network/Streaming: SNP, FDSNMW

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Pirates at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Monday:

  • Moneyline: Pirates (+118), Cardinals (-139)
  • Spread: Cardinals -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Cardinals

  • Pitching matchup for August 25, 2025: Johan Oviedo vs. Michael McGreevy
    • Pirates: Johan Oviedo, (1-0, 4.50 ERA)
      Last outing: 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts
    • Cardinals: Michael McGreevy, (5-2, 4.26 ERA)
      Last outing: 4.50 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Cardinals

  • Pittsburgh is 5-4 versus St. Louis this season
  • Pittsburgh is 4-0 in the last 4 games
  • St. Louis is 1-3 in the last 4 games
  • Each of the last 5 matchups between the Cardinals and the Pirates have stayed under the Total
  • The Pirates have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.84 units
  • The Pirates have won 4 of their last 5 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Pirates and the Cardinals:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
Mentions
Pittsburgh Pirates Primary Logo Pittsburgh Pirates St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo St. Louis Cardinals MLB Johan_Oviedo_HS.jpg Johan Oviedo St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day Michael McGreevy