Pirates at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13

Its Friday, June 13 and the Pirates (28-42) are in Chicago for Game 2 of their series against the Cubs (42-27).

Paul Skenes is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Cade Horton for Chicago.

Pete Crow-Armstrong went yard for the 18th time this season and Seiya Suzuki hit his 17th of the campaign as the Cubs squeaked past the Bucs 3-2 Thursday night. Jamieson Taillon earned his seventh win of the season for the Cubs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Cubs

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 2:20PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: SNP, MARQ, MLBN

Odds for the Pirates at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Pirates (-105), Cubs (-114)

Spread: Cubs 1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Cubs

Pitching matchup for June 13, 2025: Paul Skenes vs. Cade Horton

Pirates: Paul Skenes (4-6, 1.88 ERA)

Last outing: 6/8 vs. Philadelphia - 7.2IP, 0ER, 2H, 1BB, 7Ks Cubs: Cade Horton (3-1, 4.11 ERA)

Last outing: 6/8 at Detroit - 5IP, 4ER, 7H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Cubs

The Cubs have won 11 of their last 13 games at home

5 of the Pirates’ last 6 games (83%) have stayed under the Total

Paul Skenes has struck out at least 7 opposing hitters in each of his last 5 starts



Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Pirates and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

