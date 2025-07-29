Pirates at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 29

Its Tuesday, July 29 and the Pirates (45-62) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (54-53).

Bailey Falter is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Justin Verlander for San Francisco.

The Bucs took the series opener, 6-5, last night. Veteran Andrew McCutcheon’s seventh inning two-run home run was the decisive blow in the series opener. The loss was the fourth straight for the Giants.

Lets dive into tonight’s game and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Giants

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Time: 9:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: SNP, NBCSBA, MLBN

Odds for the Pirates at the Giants

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Pirates (+135), Giants (-161)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Giants

Pitching matchup for July 29, 2025: Bailey Falter vs. Justin Verlander

Pirates: Bailey Falter (7-5, 3.82 ERA)

Last outing: July 23 vs. Detroit - 1.29 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Giants: Justin Verlander (1-8, 4.70 ERA)

Last outing: July 23 at Atlanta - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Giants

The Pirates have won 6 of their last 7 games

Each of the last 4 games between the Pirates and the Giants have gone over the Total

The Pirates have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games and are profiting 1.48 units over that span

is 0-7 over his last 2 games Matt Chapman is 4-13 over his last 3 games and 9-27 over his last 7.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

