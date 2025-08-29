Pirates at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 29

It’s Friday, August 29 and the Pirates (59-76) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (75-60). Paul Skenes is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Boston.

The Red Sox have yet to name its starting pitcher but it may not matter. Boston is hot with four straight wins and seven of the past eight as they meet Skenes at Fenway. Over the last eight games, Boston has scored 36 runs.

However, Pittsburgh is heating up too. The Pirates have won six of the past eight games and scored 36 runs in the same span as the Red Sox. Pittsburgh’s won three of the last four Skenes’ starts, so we will see if that success continues in Boston.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Red Sox

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: SNP, NESN, MLBN

Odds for the Pirates at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Pirates (-110), Red Sox (-110)

Spread: Red Sox 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for August 29, 2025: Paul Skenes vs. TBA



Pirates: Paul Skenes, (8-9, 2.07 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Red Sox: TBA

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Red Sox

The Pirates won 4-0 in Skenes’ last start

The Pirates are 3-1 in Skenes’ last 4 starts

Pittsburgh is 6-2 in the last 8 games

Boston is 7-1 in the last 8 games

Boston is 4-0 in the last 4 games

The Over is 12-7-1 in the Pirates’ last 10 road games and the Red Sox’s last 10 at home combined

The Pirates have covered the Run Line in 6 straight games

The Red Sox have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against teams with worse records

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Pirates and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

