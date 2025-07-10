Rangers at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 10

It’s Thursday, July 10 and the Rangers (45-48) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (45-47). Patrick Corbin is slated to take the mound for Texas against Jack Kochanowicz for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles took the series lead with a 11-8 victory yesterday behind four homers, including two from Mike Trout and a game-winner from Jorge Soler.

Both the Angels and Rangers are 2-4 in the last six games, but Texas owns the season series 4-2 after sweeping Los Angeles earlier this season.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Angels

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Time: 9:38PM EST

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: RSN, FDSNW

Odds for the Rangers at the Angels

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Rangers (-120), Angels (+100)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Angels

Pitching matchup for July 10, 2025: Patrick Corbin vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Rangers: Patrick Corbin, (5-7, 4.18 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 3 Strikeouts Angels: Jack Kochanowicz, (3-8, 5.42 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 1 Strikeout

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rangers and the Angels:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Angels

Texas is 6-10 this season when Corbin pitches

Los Angeles is 8-10 when Kockanowicz pitches

The Rangers have won 4 of their last 5 road series against the Angels

The Angels’ last 3 games have gone over the Total

The Angels have covered the run line in 4 of their last 5 games, showing a profit of 1.78 units

