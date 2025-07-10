 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
Diamondbacks at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for July 10
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
Guardians at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for July 10
Atlanta Braves v Athletics
Braves at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 10

Top Clips

nbc_roto_kim_250710.jpg
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
nbc_roto_sengamanaea_250710.jpg
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
nbc_roto_jaccaglianone_250710.jpg
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rangers at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 10

  
Published July 10, 2025 02:37 PM

It’s Thursday, July 10 and the Rangers (45-48) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (45-47). Patrick Corbin is slated to take the mound for Texas against Jack Kochanowicz for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles took the series lead with a 11-8 victory yesterday behind four homers, including two from Mike Trout and a game-winner from Jorge Soler.

Both the Angels and Rangers are 2-4 in the last six games, but Texas owns the season series 4-2 after sweeping Los Angeles earlier this season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Angels

  • Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025
  • Time: 9:38PM EST
  • Site: Angel Stadium
  • City: Anaheim, CA
  • Network/Streaming: RSN, FDSNW

Odds for the Rangers at the Angels

The latest odds as of Thursday:

  • Moneyline: Rangers (-120), Angels (+100)
  • Spread: Rangers -1.5
  • Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Angels

  • Pitching matchup for July 10, 2025: Patrick Corbin vs. Jack Kochanowicz
    • Rangers: Patrick Corbin, (5-7, 4.18 ERA)
      Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 3 Strikeouts
    • Angels: Jack Kochanowicz, (3-8, 5.42 ERA)
      Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 1 Strikeout

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rangers and the Angels:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Angels

  • Texas is 6-10 this season when Corbin pitches
  • Los Angeles is 8-10 when Kockanowicz pitches
  • The Rangers have won 4 of their last 5 road series against the Angels
  • The Angels’ last 3 games have gone over the Total
  • The Angels have covered the run line in 4 of their last 5 games, showing a profit of 1.78 units

