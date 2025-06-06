Rangers at Nationals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 6

It’s Friday, June 6 and the Rangers (29-34) are in Washington to take on the Nationals (29-33). Patrick Corbin is slated to take the mound for Texas against Michael Soroka for Washington.

Washington is coming off a series loss to the Cubs and are 1-3 over the last four games, but 5-3 in the previous eight. For the Rangers, Texas suffered three-straight losses to the Rays for a reverse sweep.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Nationals

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Nationals Park

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming: RSN, MASN

Odds for the Rangers at the Nationals

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Rangers (-128), Nationals (+109)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Nationals

Pitching matchup for June 6, 2025: Patrick Corbin vs. Michael Soroka

Rangers: Patrick Corbin, (3-4, 3.71 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Nationals: Michael Soroka, (2-3, 5.81 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Nationals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rangers and the Nationals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Nationals

The Rangers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against National League teams

The Under is 42-20-1 in Rangers’ games this season

The Nationals are 4-6 on the ML when Patrick Corbin pitches

