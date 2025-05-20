Rangers at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 20

Its Tuesday, May 20 and the Rangers (25-23) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (27-19).

Patrick Corbin is slated to take the mound for Texas against Will Warren for New York.

These clubs were off yesterday. The Rangers enter the three-game series having lost two of three over the weekend to the Astros while the Yankees were taking two of three against the Mets.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Yankees

Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: RSN, YES

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rangers at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Rangers (+155), Yankees (-186)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Yankees

Pitching matchup for May 20, 2025: Patrick Corbin vs. Will Warren

Rangers: Patrick Corbin (3-2, 3.35 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 vs. Colorado - 6IP, 3ER, 4H, 1BB, 9Ks Yankees: Will Warren (2-2, 4.61 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 at Seattle - 5IP, 2ER, 4H, 1BB, 9Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Yankees

The Yankees have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams in the AL West

Each of the last 5 games between the Yankees and the Rangers have gone over the Total

The Rangers have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games against the Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt is 4-17 (.235) over his last 5 games

is 4-17 (.235) over his last 5 games Cody Bellinger has hit in 13 straight games 20-53 (.377) with 4 HRs and 12 RBIs

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Rangers and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: