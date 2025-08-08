Rays at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 8

It’s Friday, August 8 and the Rays (57-59) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (63-53). Drew Rasmussen is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Luis Castillo for Seattle.

The Mariners are warming up with four consecutive wins and six in the last seven games, while the Rays have won the past two. On a larger scale, Tampa Bay is 7-12 in the last 19 games and struggled in the second half.

On a positive note, the Rays do have a rest advantage here with a day off after the Mariners finished its series versus the White Sox yesterday. Seattle swept Chicago and took the finale 4-3 in extras after winning the previous two meetings by three-plus runs each.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Mariners

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, RSNW

Odds for the Rays at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Rays (+110), Mariners (-131)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Mariners

Pitching matchup for August 8, 2025: Drew Rasmussen vs. Luis Castillo

Rays: Drew Rasmussen, (9-5, 2.81 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Mariners: Luis Castillo, (8-6, 3.22 ERA)

Last outing: 4.15 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rays and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Mariners

Seattle is 4-0 in the last 4 and 6-1 in the past 7

Tampa Bay is 7-12 since the All-Star break and 2-0 in the last 2

Tampa Bay is 3-7 in 10 road games since the All-Star break

With Luis Castillo toeing the rubber betting the Mariners on the Money Line is showing a profit of 1.45 units

The Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo has an ERA of 3.23 this season

Against the Run Line this season the Rays are 3-0 when they hold rest advantage over their opponents

