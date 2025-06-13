Rays at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 13

Its Friday, June 13 and the Rays (36-32) are in Queens to open a three-game series against the Mets (45-24).

Taj Bradley is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Clay Holmes for New York.

It was a travel day Thursday for the Rays while the Mets were in action completing a series sweep of the Washington Nationals. Jeff McNeil went yard for the seventh time this season to pace the attack against the Nats. The Mets are now 27-7 at Citi Field.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Mets

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, SNY

Odds for the Rays at the Mets

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Rays (+137), Mets (-164)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Mets

Pitching matchup for June 13, 2025: Taj Bradley vs. Clay Holmes

Rays: Taj Bradley (4-5, 4.58 ERA)

Last outing: 6/7 vs. Miami - 4IP, 7ER, 6H, 2BB, 2Ks Mets: Clay Holmes (7-3, 2.95 ERA)

Last outing: 6/7 at Colorado - 6IP, 1ER, 9H, 0BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Mets

The Mets have won 6 straight home games

The Under is 81-50-6 for the Mets’ and the Rays’ games combined this season

Brandon Nimmo has hits in 4 straight (6-17) and 8 of the last 9 games (10-38)

has hits in 4 straight (6-17) and 8 of the last 9 games (10-38) In his last 5 starts, Clay Holmes is averaging 4.2 Ks per game

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s game between the Rays and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

