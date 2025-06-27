Rays at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 27

Its Friday, June 27 and the Rays (46-35) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (34-46).

Ryan Pepiot is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Tomoyuki Sugano for Baltimore.

Don’t look now but Tampa is nipping at the Yankees’ heels sitting just 1/2 game behind the leaders in the American League East after sweeping the Royals earlier this week. Tampa pitching was elite in the series allowing just one run over the three games. Yesterday, Shane Baz threw eight scoreless innings in a 4-0 win for the Rays.

The Orioles were off Thursday after losing two of three in a series against the Rangers. Jacob deGrom was vintage deGrom for Texas on Wednesday allowing one hit over seven innings. Baltimore is now 12 games under .500 and 12 games back in the American League East.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Orioles

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Rays at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Rays (-123), Orioles (+103)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Orioles

Pitching matchup for June 27, 2025: Ryan Pepiot vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Rays: Ryan Pepiot (5-6, 3.04 ERA)

Last outing: 6/21 vs. Detroit - 5IP, 1ER, 3H, 2BB, 7Ks Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4, 3.55 ERA)

Last outing: 6/20 at Yankees - 3.2IP, 3ER, 7H, 3BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Orioles

The Rays have won 7 of their last 9 games on the road

The Under is 4-1 in the Orioles’ last 5 games against AL East teams

The Rays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.69 units

Ryan Pepiot has struck out at least 7 opposing hitters in each of his 4 starts in June

has struck out at least 7 opposing hitters in each of his 4 starts in June Junior Caminero is 5-21 over his last 5 games

is 5-21 over his last 5 games Gunnar Henderson is without a hit over his last 5 games (0-14)

is without a hit over his last 5 games (0-14) Jackson Holliday is 5-17 over his last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

