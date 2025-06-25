Rays at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 25

Its Wednesday, June 25 and the Rays (44-35) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (38-41).

Drew Rasmussen is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Michael Wacha for Kansas City.

Tampa won for the third time in four games with a 5-1 win in the series opener last night. The Rays tallied 11 hits in the game with Danny Jansen’s three-run home run the big blast in the victory. Taj Bradley and three relievers allowed just four hits in the win.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Royals

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, FDSNKC

Odds for the Rays at the Royals

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Rays (-127), Royals (+107)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Royals

Pitching matchup for June 25, 2025: Drew Rasmussen vs. Michael Wacha

Rays: Drew Rasmussen (6-5, 2.61 ERA)

Last outing: 6/19 vs. Baltimore - 5.1IP, 2ER, 4H, 3BB, 5Ks Royals: Michael Wacha (4-6, 3.24 ERA)

Last outing: 6/19 at Texas - 6IP, 1ER, 2H, 2BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Royals

The Rays have won their last 4 road games, while the Royals have lost 15 of their last 18 at home

The Under is 4-1 in the Royals’ last 5 matchups against American League teams

The Rays have covered the Run Line in 5 straight road games

Michael Wacha has struck out at least 5 in 4 straight games

has struck out at least 5 in 4 straight games Yandy Diaz is riding a 14-game hitting streak (29-60)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Tampa Bay Rays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

