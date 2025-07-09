 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever: Live stream info, preview for today’s game
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
NASCAR Clash returning to Bowman Gray in 2026
The 148th Open: Final-round preview
Open Championship future venues, locations and course rota

Top Clips

nbc_btp_seg3formike_250708.jpg
Why Stage 5 is ‘crucial’ for Pogačar, Vingegaard
nbc_smx_redbudbiggestmoments_250708.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: RedBud biggest moments
nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
How to watch Golden State Valkyries vs Indiana Fever: Live stream info, preview for today’s game
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
NASCAR Clash returning to Bowman Gray in 2026
The 148th Open: Final-round preview
Open Championship future venues, locations and course rota

Top Clips

nbc_btp_seg3formike_250708.jpg
Why Stage 5 is ‘crucial’ for Pogačar, Vingegaard
nbc_smx_redbudbiggestmoments_250708.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: RedBud biggest moments
nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Rays at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 9

  
Published July 9, 2025 09:14 AM

It’s Wednesday, July 9 and the Rays (49-43) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (59-34). Zack Littell is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Reese Olson for Detroit.

Detroit has won five straight games after yesterday’s 4-2 win. The Rays will need some offense to avoid the sweep as they have only mustered three runs in two games. Tampa Bay has lost four of the past five games and seven of the past nine, so the All-Star break can’t come soon enough for the Rays.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Tigers

  • Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
  • Time: 5:10PM EST
  • Site: Comerica Park
  • City: Detroit, MI
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, FDSNDT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rays at the Tigers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

  • Moneyline: Rays (+128), Tigers (-153)
  • Spread: Tigers -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Tigers

  • Pitching matchup for July 9, 2025: Zack Littell vs. Reese Olson
    • Rays: Zack Littell, (7-7, 3.50 ERA)
      Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts
    • Tigers: Reese Olson, (4-3, 2.89 ERA)
      Last outing: 4.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 3 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Tigers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rays and the Tigers:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Tigers

  • Tampa Bay is 9-9 when Littell pitches this season
  • Detroit is 6-4 when Olson pitches this season
  • The Tigers have won 4 games straight at home, while the Rays have lost on 6 of their last 8 road trips
  • Each of the Tigers’ last 3 home games against the Rays have stayed under the Total
  • The Tigers have covered in their last 3 games against the Rays

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)
Mentions
Detroit Tigers Primary Logo Detroit Tigers Tampa Bay Rays Primary Logo Tampa Bay Rays MLB Olson_Reese.jpg Reese Olson Littell_Zack.jpg Zack Littell