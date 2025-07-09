Rays at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 9
It’s Wednesday, July 9 and the Rays (49-43) are in Detroit to take on the Tigers (59-34). Zack Littell is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Reese Olson for Detroit.
Detroit has won five straight games after yesterday’s 4-2 win. The Rays will need some offense to avoid the sweep as they have only mustered three runs in two games. Tampa Bay has lost four of the past five games and seven of the past nine, so the All-Star break can’t come soon enough for the Rays.
Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
Game details & how to watch Rays at Tigers
- Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
- Time: 5:10PM EST
- Site: Comerica Park
- City: Detroit, MI
- Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, FDSNDT
Odds for the Rays at the Tigers
The latest odds as of Wednesday:
- Moneyline: Rays (+128), Tigers (-153)
- Spread: Tigers -1.5
- Total: 8.0 runs
Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Tigers
- Pitching matchup for July 9, 2025: Zack Littell vs. Reese Olson
- Rays: Zack Littell, (7-7, 3.50 ERA)
Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts
- Tigers: Reese Olson, (4-3, 2.89 ERA)
Last outing: 4.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 3 Strikeouts
Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Tigers
Rotoworld Best Bet
- Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.
- Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.
- Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.
Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Tigers
- Tampa Bay is 9-9 when Littell pitches this season
- Detroit is 6-4 when Olson pitches this season
- The Tigers have won 4 games straight at home, while the Rays have lost on 6 of their last 8 road trips
- Each of the Tigers’ last 3 home games against the Rays have stayed under the Total
- The Tigers have covered in their last 3 games against the Rays
