Red Sox at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 12

Its Tuesday, August 12 and the Red Sox (65-55) are in Houston to take on the Astros (67-52).

Dustin May is slated to take the mound for Boston against Spencer Arrighetti for Houston.

Game 1 of this series saw the Astros jump out to a 7-2 lead and hold on late for a 7-6 win. Chas McCormick smacked his first home run of the season and Ramon Urias hit his first since being traded to Houston to pace the attack. Alex Bregman went yard for the Sox in his first game back in Space City.

Lets dive into Game 2 of the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Astros

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: NESN, SCHN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Astros

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (+100), Astros (-120)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Astros

Pitching matchup for August 12, 2025: Dustin May vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Red Sox: Dustin May (6-8, 4.85 ERA)

Last outing: August 6 vs, Kansas City - 7.36 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (1-2, 7.43 ERA)

Last outing: August 6 at Miami - 12.27 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 11 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Astros

The Red Sox have won 4 of their last 5 series

The Over is 8-1-1 for the Astros’ last 5 games at home and the Red Sox’s last 5 on the road combined

The Astros have covered the Run Line in 3 straight home games

Each of the starting pitchers lasted just 3.2 innings in their last start

Carlos Correa has now hit safely in 9 straight games (16-37)

has now hit safely in 9 straight games (16-37) Cam Smith is 3-7 in his last 2 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Red Sox and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

