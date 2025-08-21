It’s Thursday, August 21 and the Red Sox (68-59) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (69-57). Lucas Giolito is slated to take the mound for Boston against Luis Gil for New York.

After a sweep over the Rays and Cardinals, the Yankees have won five consecutive games and seven of the past eight. For the Red Sox, they are losers of three straight after getting swept by the Orioles. Boston owns the season edge, 5-1 over New York, so this should be a fun four-game set.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Yankees

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: FOX

Odds for the Red Sox at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Red Sox (+116), Yankees (-137)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Yankees

Pitching matchup for August 21, 2025: Lucas Giolito vs. Luis Gil

Red Sox: Lucas Giolito, (8-2, 3.63 ERA)

Last outing: 1.42 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Yankees: Luis Gil, (1-1, 5.14 ERA)

Last outing: 1.69 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Red Sox and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Yankees

Boston is 5-1 versus New York this season

New York is 5-0 in the last 5 games

New York is 7-1 in the last 8 games

Boston is 0-3 in the last 3 games

Boston is 3-7 in the last 10 games

The Red Sox have won 5 straight games against the Yankees

The Over is 4-0-1 in the Yankees’ last 5 divisional matchups

The Yankees have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 3.08 units

