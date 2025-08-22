Red Sox at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 22

Its Friday, August 22 and the Red Sox (69-59) are in the Bronx to continue their series against the Yankees (69-58).

Brayan Bello is slated to take the mound for Boston against Max Fried for New York.

The Sox rallied for four runs over the final four innings to take the series opener, 6-3. Roman Anthony homered and drove in three to pace the attack. The rookie is now hitting .286 for the season. Ben Rice went 2-3 with a triple and a home run but it was not enough to offset another outing by the Yankees featuring poor defense - four errors resulting in three unearned runs.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Yankees

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Time: 11:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: NESN, AmazonPV, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Red Sox at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (+144), Yankees (-171)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Yankees

Pitching matchup for August 22, 2025: Brayan Bello vs. Max Fried

Red Sox: Brayan Bello (9-6, 3.23 ERA)

Last outing: August 16 vs. Miami - 2.84 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Yankees: Max Fried (13-5, 3.26 ERA)

Last outing: August 16 at St. Louis - 12.60 ERA, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Yankees

The Yankees’ last 3 home games versus the Red Sox have gone over the Total

The Yankees have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games

The Red Sox have won 5 straight games against the Yankees and are 6-1 against them this season

Anthony Volpe is 1-22 over his last 6 games

is 1-22 over his last 6 games Alex Bregman picked up 3 hits last night after going hitless his two previous games (0-7)

picked up 3 hits last night after going hitless his two previous games (0-7) Aaron Judge has hit safely in 4 of his last 5 games (6-19) with 2 HRs

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Red Sox and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page fromNBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: