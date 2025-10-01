Red Sox at Yankees Wild Card Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats

Bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning down by two runs.

That was the scenario in Game 1 for the Yankees as Boston’s Aroldis Chapman prepared to face Giancarlo Stanton, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Trent Grisham.

Stanton struck out.

Chisholm Jr. flied out to right.

Grisham struck out.

Ballgame. Boston takes Game 1 of this Wild Card series.

As exciting as the bottom of the ninth was, the story was Garrett Crochet. Acquired in the offseason from the White Sox to fill the void at the top of their rotation, the 26-year-old lefthander delivered. Crochet dominated throwing a career-high 117 pitches over 7.2 innings allowing just four hits including an Anthony Volpe solo blast in the second inning. Along the way, Crochet struck out 11.

Max Fried started for the Yankees and was nearly as good if not slightly better allowing four hits and striking out six over 6.1 shutout innings. The difference was Max was deemed to be fried after throwing 102 pitches. Max left the mound and Luke Weaver promptly allowed hits to the only two batters he faced, and a 1-0 lead turned into a 2-1 deficit.

The Yankees now turn to Carlos Rodon Wednesday hoping to avoid elimination from the postseason. The Red Sox are handing the rock to Brayan Bello.

Lets dive into the matchup and perhaps find a few sweats along the way.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Yankees - Game 2

Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Time: 6:08PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Yankees - Game 2

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (+138), New York Yankees (-169)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+131)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Yankees - Game 2

Pitching matchup for October 1, 2025: Brayan Bello vs. Carlos Rodon

Red Sox: Brayan Bello (11-9, 3.35 ERA)

Bello has allowed 15 earned runs in just 25 innings in September (5.40 ERA) Yankees: Carlos Rodon (18-9, 3.09 ERA)

Rodon has struck out 5 or more in three of his last four starts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Yankees

After closing the regular season with 2 hits in his final 14 ABs (.143), Anthony Volpe opened the playoffs with 2 hits in 3 ABs

opened the playoffs with 2 hits in 3 ABs With his 2 hits Tuesday night, Alex Bregman now has 90 hits in 100 career playoff games

now has 90 hits in 100 career playoff games Aaron Judge picked up a couple of hits in 4 ABs to give him 47 hits in 224 (.210) postseason ABs

picked up a couple of hits in 4 ABs to give him 47 hits in 224 (.210) postseason ABs Luke Weaver had not allowed a run in his previous six appearances

Expert picks & predictions for Game 2 between the Red Sox and the Yankees

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Red Sox and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.5.

