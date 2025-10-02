Red Sox at Yankees Wild Card Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats

Austin Wells drove in Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the bottom of the 8th inning, and the Yankees evened their Wild Card series with a 4-3 win over the Red Sox Wednesday night in the Bronx. Ben Rice homered in the bottom of the first and Aaron Judge’s single in the fifth knocked in Trent Grisham to account for the rest of the scoring for New York. Trevor Story drove in all three runs for the Sox with a single and a home run.

New York’s win sets up a deciding Game 3 tonight at Yankee Stadium with the spotlight on a pair of rookies. Cam Schlittler gets the ball for New York against Boston’s Connelly Early. The winner moves on to the Division Round against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Lets take a deeper dive into Game 3 and seek out a few angles to attack as bettors.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Yankees

Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025

Time: 8:08PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (+134), New York Yankees (-163)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+132)

Total: 7.5 runs



Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Yankees

Pitching matchup for October 2, 2025: Connelly Early vs. Cam Schlittler

Red Sox: Connelly Early (1-2, 2.33 ERA)

A September call-up, Early has started 4 games and allowed 5 earned runs over 19.1 innings with 29 Ks Yankees: Cam Schlittler (4-3, 2.96 ERA)

The rookie has been a revelation for New York this season and especially good his last 2 starts allowing just 1 run over 12.1 innings with 15 Ks

vs.

Casey: Yankees still have a chance to win series

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Yankees

Neither starter has faced his opponent tonight in their young careers

Aaron Judge is 4-8 in this series

is 4-8 in this series Austin Wells is 2-6 in this series

is 2-6 in this series Trevor Story is 4-9 in this series

is 4-9 in this series Alex Bregman is 3-7 in this series

is 3-7 in this series The Game Total UNDER cashed in Game 1 and Game 2

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 3 between the Red Sox and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Game 3 between the Red Sox and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

