Reds at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 18

It’s Monday, August 18 and the Reds (65-60) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (60-64). Brady Singer is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Victor Mederos for Los Angeles.

The Angels followed up a sweep over the Dodgers with two losses out of three contests to the Athletics. The Reds are coming off a win over the Brewers, which snapped a 15-game winning streak for Milwaukee. The Reds are 3-2 in the last five games and 5-3 in the past eight.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Angels

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Time: 9:38PM EST

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, FDSNW, FS1

Odds for the Reds at the Angels

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Reds (-111), Angels (-108)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Angels

Pitching matchup for August 18, 2025: Brady Singer vs. Victor Mederos

Reds: Brady Singer, (10-9, 4.31 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Angels: Victor Mederos, (0-0, 5.63 ERA)

Last outing: 6.75 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Reds and the Angels:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Angels

The Angels are 4-2 in the last 6 games

The Angels are 3-0 in the last 3 home games

The Reds are 5-3 in the last 8 games

The Reds have won three straight games at the Angels

The Angels’ last three home games have gone over the expected total

The Angels are up 2.48 units on the run line to level stakes in their last five at home

