Reds at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 26

It’s Tuesday, August 26 and the Reds (68-63) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (74-57). Nick Martinez is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Clayton Kershaw for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers opened the series over the Reds with a 7-0 shutout win to move toward 3-1 versus Cincinnati this season. In the past five games, the Reds are 1-4 compared to the Dodgers who are 3-2 in that span.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Dodgers

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, SNLA, MLBN

Odds for the Reds at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Reds (+151), Dodgers (-182)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for August 26, 2025: Nick Martinez vs. Clayton Kershaw

Reds: Nick Martinez, (10-9, 4.59 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw, (8-2, 3.13 ERA)

Last outing: 4.77 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Dodgers

Los Angeles is 3-1 versus Cincinnati this season

Los Angeles is 3-2 in the past 5 games

Cincinnati is 1-4 in the past 5 games

The Dodgers have won 5 straight matchups against the Reds with Clayton Kershaw opening

In his last 5 home starts on the mound the Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has an ERA of 2.99

The Reds have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games but they are profiting 1.74 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Reds and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

