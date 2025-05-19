 Skip navigation
Reds at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 19

  
Published May 19, 2025 08:31 AM

Its Monday, May 19 and the Reds (24-24) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (15-32).

Nick Lodolo is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Mitch Keller for Pittsburgh.

The Reds have now won four in a row following their weekend sweep of the Cleveland Guardians. Andrew Abbott improved to 3-0 throwing five shutout innings in a 3-1 win Sunday.

The Pirates lost three in a row to the Phillies this weekend. Paul Skenes struck out nine and allowed one run over eight innings yesterday...but lost 1-0 to Mick Abel in his major league debut.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Pirates

  • Date: Monday, May 19, 2025
  • Time: 6:40PM EST
  • Site: PNC Park
  • City: Pittsburgh, PA
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, SNP, FS1

Odds for the Reds at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Monday:

  • Moneyline: Reds (-129), Pirates (+108)
  • Spread: Reds -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Pirates

  • Pitching matchup for May 19, 2025: Nick Lodolo vs. Mitch Keller
    • Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-4, 3.42 ERA)
      Last outing: 5/14 vs. White Sox - 5.1IP, 3ER, 7H, 2BB, 4Ks
    • Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-5, 4.15 ERA)
      Last outing: 5/13 at Mets - 7IP, 2ER, 5H, 1BB, 8Ks

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Pirates

  • The Reds are on a 4-game winning streak
  • In his last 5 home starts Mitch Keller has an ERA of 5.48
  • Mitch Keller has 17Ks in his last 3 starts (18IP)
  • The Reds have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.68 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Reds and the Pirates:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pittsburgh Pirates on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

