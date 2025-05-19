Reds at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 19

Its Monday, May 19 and the Reds (24-24) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (15-32).

Nick Lodolo is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Mitch Keller for Pittsburgh.

The Reds have now won four in a row following their weekend sweep of the Cleveland Guardians. Andrew Abbott improved to 3-0 throwing five shutout innings in a 3-1 win Sunday.

The Pirates lost three in a row to the Phillies this weekend. Paul Skenes struck out nine and allowed one run over eight innings yesterday...but lost 1-0 to Mick Abel in his major league debut.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Pirates

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, SNP, FS1

Odds for the Reds at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Reds (-129), Pirates (+108)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Pirates

Pitching matchup for May 19, 2025: Nick Lodolo vs. Mitch Keller

Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-4, 3.42 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 vs. White Sox - 5.1IP, 3ER, 7H, 2BB, 4Ks Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-5, 4.15 ERA)

Last outing: 5/13 at Mets - 7IP, 2ER, 5H, 1BB, 8Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Pirates

The Reds are on a 4-game winning streak

In his last 5 home starts Mitch Keller has an ERA of 5.48

has an ERA of 5.48 Mitch Keller has 17Ks in his last 3 starts (18IP)

has 17Ks in his last 3 starts (18IP) The Reds have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.68 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Reds and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pittsburgh Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

