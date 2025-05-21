Reds at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 21

Its Wednesday, May 21 and the Reds (25-25) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (16-33).

Brady Singer is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Andrew Heaney for Pittsburgh.

Bailey Falter and a pair of Pirates’ relievers combined to throw a five-hit shutout of the Reds. Falter went seven innings allowing four of the five hits while striking out five to earn his third win of the season. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Bucs and a five-game winning streak for the Reds.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Pirates

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 12:35PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, SNP

Odds for the Reds at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Reds (-127), Pirates (+107)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Pirates

Pitching matchup for May 21, 2025: Brady Singer vs. Andrew Heaney

Reds: Brady Singer (5-2, 5.01 ERA)

Last outing: 5/16 vs. Cleveland - 5IP, 3ER, 3H, 3BB, 4Ks Pirates: Andrew Heaney (2-3, 3.02 ERA)

Last outing: 5/16 at Philadelphia - 5IP, 1ER, 4H, 3BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Pirates

The Reds have now been shutout 8 times this season

The Under is 31-18-1 in the Reds’ road games this season

The Pirates are up 2.45 units on the Run Line in their last 5 at home

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s game between the Reds and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Reds and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

